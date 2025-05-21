When I was on the website for this store, I went to their locations in New York state. I saw that they only have 12 stores within the state and thought to myself, "That’s it”? It seems as if that isn’t enough locations for shoppers who love this popular chain store.

This Popular Business Only Has 12 Chain Stores Open In New York State?



I’ve always heard friends and family joke about shopping at this chain store. They said that they offer great brands for a lower price, they were right! The last time that I shopped at one of their locations, I saw that they were selling Gap, Old Navy and other brands for a discounted cost.

It’s always exciting when this popular chain store is giving away samples. I got to try their brand of a chocolate protein shake, mmm! Recently, I ordered contacts through this company and was pleased with the price. It was cheaper than its competitors but good for me.

I was surprised when I learned that Sam's Club only has 12 chain stores open within New York state! Is this enough locations for shoppers who want to save money and stock up on their favorites?

What Locations Are Open For Sam's Club Shoppers To Visit In New York State?



Sam's Club only has three locations in the Hudson Valley, including Middletown, Fishkill and Kingston. Otherwise, shoppers can visit Cheektowaga, Elmira, Elmsford and Latham to get good deals. Medford, Niagara Falls, Plattsburgh, Vestal and Watertown are other locations in New York state where Sam's Club is open.

What Other Chain Stores Have Less Than 20 Locations In New York State?



Along with Sam's Club, Ocean State Job Lot only has 18 locations within New York state. Their Hudson Valley stores include Fishkill, Newburgh and Poughkeepsie.

On Kirkland’s website, I looked under their store locator and they only have two locations in New York state including Nanuet and Cheektowaga.

On social media, Hudson Valley residents are always sharing their thoughts on what stores should open in the area. Trader Joe's and Whole Foods are always the topic of conversation on social media. I drove by Trader Joe's in New Jersey and thought to myself that it would be convenient to have one in the Hudson Valley.

Are you a Sam's Club fan? What popular stores should be brought to the Hudson Valley area? Tell us more below.

6 Popular Grocery Store Items You Didn't Know Were Made In New York State From downstate New York to the upstate area of New York State, freshly made items are created and sold in our favorite grocery stores.

Some start in Southampton, NY while others begin in Binghamton, NY bringing a unique taste of their own. Gallery Credit: Allison Kay