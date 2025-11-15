What Does The Old Farmer’s Almanac Forecast For Christmas In New York State?

I always get excited to learn new things from The Old Farmer’s Almanac. They teach us about growing plants and vegetables along with providing helpful information. They include guidance about weather predictions, eclipses and share fun folklores as well.

Recently, I learned how we can plant by the moon according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. This doesn’t necessarily mean we can go outside at night and plant in our pjs, unless we want to!

The Old Farmer's Almanac Explains How We Can Plant By The Moon



I’ve always been fascinated by the sun and moon. Recently, we’ve had a full moon that we’ve been able to see clearly from New York state.

I was intrigued to learn more about The Old Farmer’s Almanac about planting by the moon. This idea includes us following the cycles of the moon to get effective growth from our plants and vegetables.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac shared that seeds would need more water during certain moon phases. In addition to that, they explained that for optimal benefit for planting, we can refer to the waxing of the moon and waning of the moon as well.

94.3 Lite FM has additional information about how this can be done.

In addition to learning about how we plant by the moon, The Old Farmer’s Almanac has shared their weather prediction for Christmas.

What Does The Old Farmer's Almanac Predict For Christmas In NYS?



We are officially in the holiday season! Some people have already started decorating for Thanksgiving, Christmas and even put up their Christmas tree!

While we plan ahead of what our holiday plans are, we can also have an idea of what the weather forecast looks like for New York state.

Thankfully, The Old Farmer’s Almanac is always providing us with an idea of the weather in our area.

On social media, they included,

“Christmas week 2025 brings a wide range of winter weather across North America from snow-covered roads to clear skies ”

In this post, The Old Farmer’s Almanac includes the prediction of weather relating to the week before and also Christmas week. In their post, they have a map that shows each state and temps ranging from warm to mild, cool and cold.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac explained,

“Snow is expected across many areas, including the Northeast, Upper Midwest, Lower Lakes, the eastern Ohio Valley, and Alaska”

If we’re planning to visit Florida, Texas or Hawaii, their prediction highlights sunny skies and a low chance of precipitation.

What Do Social Media Users Think About The Old Farmer's Almanac Prediction For Christmas?

Canva Canva loading...

In the comments section of this social media post, users shared their opinions about predictions from The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Some of the 200 comments included,

“Would love to see a white Christmas”

“I’ll believe it when I feel it! ” “Woooooohooooo” “The warmer it is with sunshine and 80 degrees, the merrier the Christmas! ”

While The Old Farmer’s Almanac claims we may have a white Christmas in New York state, I hope that it’s sunny and somewhat warm!

What kind of weather would you like for the holiday season in New York state? Tell us more below.

Tour One of the Hudson Valley's Most Spectacular Light Shows Peace, Love & Lights happens on the grounds of Bethel Woods. This festive and beautiful light show is mesmerizing, fun and spectacular.

Bethel Woods' Peace, Love & Light Winter Light Show Schedule is open daily from December 14, 2023 until December 31, 2023.

The show begins at 5pm and ends at 10pm with the last entry at 9pm. Guests only need one ticket per carload.

It is recommended to purchase this ticket in advance since the price increases the day of. Also, a friendly reminder that Bethel Woods is now cashless.

If you would rather walk than drive through this beautiful display, Sullivan 180 Walkthrough Monday takes place each week on Mondays therefore, there will not be any drive thru options on that day of the week.

Bethel Woods added winter light displays all throughout the route. Some of their festivals include New York, Enchanted Forest, Groovy Way and more.

Let's Explore Some Of The Many Scenes of Peace, Love & Lights At Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Gallery Credit: Allison Kay