What Does The Old Farmer’s Almanac Forecast For Christmas In New York State?
I always get excited to learn new things from The Old Farmer’s Almanac. They teach us about growing plants and vegetables along with providing helpful information. They include guidance about weather predictions, eclipses and share fun folklores as well.
Recently, I learned how we can plant by the moon according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. This doesn’t necessarily mean we can go outside at night and plant in our pjs, unless we want to!
The Old Farmer's Almanac Explains How We Can Plant By The Moon
I’ve always been fascinated by the sun and moon. Recently, we’ve had a full moon that we’ve been able to see clearly from New York state.
I was intrigued to learn more about The Old Farmer’s Almanac about planting by the moon. This idea includes us following the cycles of the moon to get effective growth from our plants and vegetables.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac shared that seeds would need more water during certain moon phases. In addition to that, they explained that for optimal benefit for planting, we can refer to the waxing of the moon and waning of the moon as well.
94.3 Lite FM has additional information about how this can be done.
In addition to learning about how we plant by the moon, The Old Farmer’s Almanac has shared their weather prediction for Christmas.
What Does The Old Farmer's Almanac Predict For Christmas In NYS?
We are officially in the holiday season! Some people have already started decorating for Thanksgiving, Christmas and even put up their Christmas tree!
While we plan ahead of what our holiday plans are, we can also have an idea of what the weather forecast looks like for New York state.
Thankfully, The Old Farmer’s Almanac is always providing us with an idea of the weather in our area.
On social media, they included,
“Christmas week 2025 brings a wide range of winter weather across North America from snow-covered roads to clear skies ”
In this post, The Old Farmer’s Almanac includes the prediction of weather relating to the week before and also Christmas week. In their post, they have a map that shows each state and temps ranging from warm to mild, cool and cold.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac explained,
“Snow is expected across many areas, including the Northeast, Upper Midwest, Lower Lakes, the eastern Ohio Valley, and Alaska”
If we’re planning to visit Florida, Texas or Hawaii, their prediction highlights sunny skies and a low chance of precipitation.
What Do Social Media Users Think About The Old Farmer's Almanac Prediction For Christmas?
In the comments section of this social media post, users shared their opinions about predictions from The Old Farmer’s Almanac.
Some of the 200 comments included,
“Would love to see a white Christmas”
“I’ll believe it when I feel it! ”
“Woooooohooooo”
“The warmer it is with sunshine and 80 degrees, the merrier the Christmas! ”
While The Old Farmer’s Almanac claims we may have a white Christmas in New York state, I hope that it’s sunny and somewhat warm!
What kind of weather would you like for the holiday season in New York state? Tell us more below.
