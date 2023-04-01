NYS DMV Changes Organ Donor Program, 8000 People on Wait List

Have you signed up to be an organ donor yet? If you have been thinking about it, today is a great day to get signed up. Yes, today, whatever today is, it is a good day to sign up to be an organ donor.

In fact, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles has also made a new change in the way they find out if you would like to be an organ donor as well. What is that new change, and how many people are waiting on the transplant list in New York State? Keep reading.

What has the NYS DMV always done to encourage people to be an organ donor?

The NYS DMV has always encouraged people to identify themselves as an organ donor and even has a spot for it on your NYS Driver's License application and renewal. If you select to be an organ donor, there will be a little red heart on the front of your license or non-driver ID.

How many people are currently on the Organ Donation Waitlist in New York State?

According to New York State, there are currently more than 8,000 people in the State of New York who are currently waiting for an organ for transplant.

What is the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles doing to continue to find out if you are an organ donor?

The change that the DMV is making is that instead of only asking you if you would like to be an organ donor when you get your license or non-driver ID, they will also be asking you when you register your vehicle.

