New York State Hiring Now For New Plow Drivers for Winter 2023

Thinking about getting a part-time or new full-time job in New York? If you have what it takes to become a New York State Plow Driver (aka New York State Highway Maintenance Driver) then you might want to start that application process now.

How can you apply to be a Plow Driver and what are the minimum qualifications? Keep reading, we will lay it all out for you, so you can then help keep the roads clear this winter.

What are the minimum requirements to be a plow driver in New York State?

There are just three basic requirements to become a plow driver at the entry-level, those requirements are (from the NYS DOT website):

Be at least 18 years of age

Already have a Class D Driver's license for use in New York State, and be able to get a CDL permit within three (3) months of starting the job.

You also must be able to pass the Department of Civil Service medical examination and drug test. You will also be subject to random drug testing after you get the job.

How can you apply to be a New York State Department of Transportation Plow Driver?

Will you need to take a Civil Service Test for any of the Plow Driver Positions? No, not unless you want to become a supervisor and then you can take the test at a later date as you move up the ladder.

To apply for this job, go to the New York State Department of Transportation website and fill out the application. They do give you the option to either fill out the application online and email it back to them or to print it out and return it via the USPS.

Best of luck with your new job! Thanks for keeping all of us safe this winter.

