This Nationwide Beauty Brand Ties To Upstate New York

A Nationwide Beauty Brand Has Ties To Upstate New York

New York state is known for a lot of things and as we all know, it's a state where no other place can compare. Being born and raised in New York leaves us biased as to living in one of the best states in the world.

Whether we spend the day in New York City, venture to the Hudson Valley to see beautiful scenery or travel upstate to truly take in all that nature has to offer, it's never a dull moment.

Locally made food, body care items and speciality drinks have grown even more over the past couple of years. Some of the products that I buy and use come from local businesses and if not, products in New York state (sometimes California or Colorado).

I was given a moisturizing, sweet smelling body lotion and instantly fell in love. I was told that it was made in New York state and had to check it out.

Do You Know Of This New York State Brand That Is In Beauty Stores?

When I applied lotion from this popular brand, I instantly realized that it was nothing like what I have used in the past. I realized it was from goats milk, did research and quickly found out that these products are created and made in upstate New York.

I also found out that it's possible to visit a local shop to purchase more of their products and take a tour of the farm.

Beekman 1802 Was Created In New York State

Beekman 1802 was the brand of lotion that I was gifted and still use today.

According to Beekman 1802,

"Beekman 1802 was born when our founders Josh and Dr. Brent moved to the historic Beekman 1802 farm in rural Sharon Springs, NY. There they found a tightknit community and 100 goats looking for a home. Next thing you know, they were making goat milk soap at the kitchen table."

Josh and Dr. Brent found that goat milk is beneficial for exfoliation and moisturizing and it's gentle and safe on skin. They were delighted when their soap healed their neighbors rosacea and eczema.

"Beekman 1802 didn’t start out a beauty brand, but it became one—the world’s biggest goat-milk based skincare company, with millions of Beekman Neighbors who now have healthier, happier skin."

Who Is William Beekman And How Did He Play A Role In Beekman 1802?

Beekman 1802 shared information about their farm.

"The history of this farm is the history of William Beekman, who built the farm in 1802. He was orphaned at sea, a child soldier in the Revolutionary War, and a businessman who grew his business with such integrity that he rose from humble beginnings to be the first judge of Schoharie County and a Senator—all without any formal education."

William Beekman then married his wife, Joanna and they had 10 children. He owned the farm, ran mercantile onsite and was also the county's first judge. There's a flower and vegetable garden, a pond, a beautiful big sugar maple tree, a beehive and a barn. Farmer John tends to the grounds and cares for the goats.

Guests Are Able To Visit The Farm Of Beekman 1802

An hour and a half tour happens at Beekman 1802 Form. This allows guests to meet the newborn baby goats and view the beautiful grounds.

I would imagine that this would be a magical experience to see all the beauty that lies in this upstate New York town and to also see where the magic happens.

Beekman 1802 Has A Kindness Shop In Upstate New York

Along with a farm that can be toured, Beekman 1802 also has a Kindness Shop that can be explored.

The Beekman 1802 Kindness Shop is known for being,

"A world-famous store in the middle of nowhere. Stop by for our best-selling bodycare, Clinically Kind®️ skincare, curated events, and so much more!"

Their Kindness Shop is located in Sharon Springs, NY. This consists of limited edition products along with t-shirts that are inspired by kindness. Beekman 1802 also has kitchenware and accessories available in their Kindness Shop.

Does Beekman 1802 Tie To The Beekman Family From Dutchess County, NY?

Beekman is a town in Dutchess County, NY.

According to New York Historical Society & Library,

"The Beekmans were one of New York's most prominent families. Their name is perpetuated in New York City's Beekman, Ann, and William Streets, all named after family members, and in other namesake places throughout New York state. The family first settled in the colony of New Netherlands in the mid-seventeenth century."

William Beekman settled on the Hudson River in 1652. He became sheriff of Esopus, NY and also purchased property which was known as Pearl Street. Today, this is known as Beekman William Streets and The Beekman Swamp. He also purchased property in Rhinebeck, NY.

His family carried on his name and legacy for several generations.

Have you ever used Beekman 1802's products before? Have you heard of the Beekman family in New York state? Share with us below.

