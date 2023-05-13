John Lennon’s Assassin Marks “This” Again In New York State

John Lennon was assassinated outside of his Dakota apartment building in December of 1980. For music lovers it is a day that you will always remember, along with August 16, 1977 (Elvis) and April 21, 2016 (Prince). There are other days that will be of more significance, it all depends on which persons music you enjoy more.

John's widow Yoko Ono has always maintained that she would rather have people mark John's birthday than the day he was killed. I recall it had something more to do with celebrating his life and his legacy (along with what could have been) as opposed to marking the day he was taken from this Earth.

Who killed John Lennon? Mark David Chapman

Michael Ochs Archives, Getty Images Michael Ochs Archives, Getty Images loading...

Mark David Chapman was the person who was charged and convicted with the assassination of John Lennon. Chapman was sentenced in 1981 to a prison term of 20 years to life. At the time of his incarceration, he was 25 years old.

What is Mark David Chapman marking again in New York State?

Graffiti Artists Take Part In Upfest Getty Images loading...

What is Chapman marking again? It is his birthday, (55) behind bars at Green Haven Correctional Facility, Route 216, Stormville NY. Will he be spending more birthdays at Green Haven? According to CNN, he is not up for parole again until the Fall of 2024. He has gone in front of a parole board 12 times since he was incarcerated, each time being told no. Could he be released at his next parole hearing? Anything is possible.

