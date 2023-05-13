John Lennon’s Assassin Marks “This” Again In New York State
John Lennon was assassinated outside of his Dakota apartment building in December of 1980. For music lovers it is a day that you will always remember, along with August 16, 1977 (Elvis) and April 21, 2016 (Prince). There are other days that will be of more significance, it all depends on which persons music you enjoy more.
John's widow Yoko Ono has always maintained that she would rather have people mark John's birthday than the day he was killed. I recall it had something more to do with celebrating his life and his legacy (along with what could have been) as opposed to marking the day he was taken from this Earth.
Who killed John Lennon? Mark David Chapman
Mark David Chapman was the person who was charged and convicted with the assassination of John Lennon. Chapman was sentenced in 1981 to a prison term of 20 years to life. At the time of his incarceration, he was 25 years old.
READ MORE: How to write letters to NYS prisoners?
What is Mark David Chapman marking again in New York State?
What is Chapman marking again? It is his birthday, (55) behind bars at Green Haven Correctional Facility, Route 216, Stormville NY. Will he be spending more birthdays at Green Haven? According to CNN, he is not up for parole again until the Fall of 2024. He has gone in front of a parole board 12 times since he was incarcerated, each time being told no. Could he be released at his next parole hearing? Anything is possible.
Should New York Prisoners Be Forced to Spend Time in a Haunted Prison?
Are these the MOST VIOLENT prisons in New York State?
"The number of unusual incidents has increased 132% from 5,980 in 2011 to 13,870 in 2020. These higher incident numbers were largely due to increases in assaults on incarcerated individuals (+81%), assaults on staff (+86%), contraband (+130%), disruptive behavior (+372%), and staff use of weapons (+1,035%)."In 2020, 1,836 weapons used to cut or stab, including ice picks, razor blades, can lids and shanks were discovered in state prisons around New York.