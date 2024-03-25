Where You Can Visit Two Counties In One New York State Park

With the official start of spring, New York State residents can now enjoy more time outdoors.

As the weather continues to warm up in the Hudson Valley, outdoor enthusiasts can once again appreciate walks, hikes, kayaking, bike rides and more.

The Hudson Valley is one of the greatest hiking destinations. The Hudson Valley has popular trails to explore and hidden gems to seek out and discover.

Year round, Hudson Valley locals can enjoy outdoor activities in different counties and embrace all that New York State has to offer.

Did You Know The Appalachian Trail Runs Through The Hudson Valley?

Did you know that the lowest point of the Appalachian Trail is in the Hudson Valley? The area that we get to call home is known for many historical events, locations and landmarks.

94.3 Lite FM shared,

"The Appalachian Trail is one of the longest trails in the United States, covering more than 2100 miles and spans 14-states, starting in Georgia and ending in Maine."

They also shared that the total distance that the Appalachian Trail covers in New York State is around 94 miles.

The Appalachian Trail Conservancy claimed,

"At 124 feet, Bear Mountain is also the lowest elevation point on the entire A.T."

They also shared that the Appalachian Trail passes through not only the Zoo at Bear Mountain but the Trailside Museum as well.

Have You Heard Of This Abandoned Hudson Valley Ghost Town?

Doodletown not only has a wacky name but it’s an abandoned ghost town located in Rockland County, NY.

The New York Times shared that Doodletown is known for being,

"an isolated hamlet situated in a valley tucked into a rugged crescent of land that curves to the southeast from Bear Mountain to the Hudson River across from Peekskill."

The New York Times also explained that residents who remained in this town, left in the mid 1960’s.

The New York Times claimed,

"Their departure ended an effort over decades by the Palisades Interstate Park Commission to acquire the hamlet to expand ski slopes at Bear Mountain State Park, 45 miles north of New York City."

Overall, the ski slope didn’t work out. Those who take the path at Bear Mountain are able to see the roads that connect to this forgotten town, Doodletown.

The Appalachian Trail and Doodletown both have connections to the Bear Mountain State Park in the Hudson Valley.

Where Can You Visit Two Counties In One New York State Park?

A popular New York State park allows visitors to be in two counties at once.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation shared information about the Bear Mountain State Park.

They explained that

“Bear Mountain State Park is situated in rugged mountains rising more than 1,200 feet above the west bank of the Hudson River, about 45 miles north of New York City.”

They continued to share that during the months of September through November, visitors may spot different species of birds such as warblers, shorebirds, waterfowl and more.

The New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation shared that visitors are also able to access the park that includes picnic groves, fishing access from lake and river, a swimming pool, biking and more.

From the months of late October until mid March, guests can enjoy the outdoor rink on site.

What Two Counties Can Guests Visit At Bear Mountain State Park?

The New York State Department of Conservation shared that the Bear Mountain State Park is located in Orange and Rockland Counties.

Google shared that the Bear Mountain State Park's address is 3006 Seven Lakes Drive, Tomkins Cove, NY 10986. The New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation mentioned that this state park's address is Palisades Parkway or Route 9W North Bear Mountain, NY 10911.

Additional information about the Bear Mountain State Park can be found on the NYS DEC's website.

Have you ever been to Bear Mountain State Park before? Which state park within New York State is your favorite? Share more with us below.





