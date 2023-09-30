Know Your Limit: How Much Alcohol Can Be In Your Car New York?

Wanting to pick up a lot of wine and liquor for an event and your friend is pretty sure that you are only legally allowed to have a certain amount of alcohol in your vehicle while traveling in New York State? Wait, what? There is a limit to how much I can have in the car? Just going from point a to point b?

Are there legalities involving the transportation of wine and liquor for your own personal use within the State of New York? Well, this is NYS, you probably need a permit, right? Or nonsense? Here's what I found out.

Are you limited to how much wine and liquor you can have in your vehicle in NYS?

The answer is (as it often is with the State of New York) it depends. Is the wine and liquor to be used for personal consumption, like a party or just for you to stock up at home? That's all we are focusing on here, personal use not for wholesale or retail stores, nor are we including beer in this discussion.

Lastly, don't confuse cases or bottles of wine and spirits with Alcohol To-Go Beverages, as those would be considered 'Open Containers' and that is a whole other box of weeds.

So, tell us, how much alcohol (wine and liquor) can you have in your vehicle in New York State?

The limit that you are allowed to have in your car in New York State, is there is no limit, as long as you are not consuming the alcohol in the car, and you are not reselling it. You are also required to have it placed in areas that are not occupied with passengers and encouraged to get it to its destination and out of the vehicle as quickly and safely as possible.

