Recall: Popular Snack In New York State May Contain Metal



USA Today shared information about the latest recall with a popular snack in New York state.

They mentioned that there was a voluntary recall of different batches of fan favorite, granola bars. These bars are being recalled due to the possibility of "metal contamination".

USA Today and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration stated that this recall is being done as a precaution.

MadeGood is the company that is issuing this latest recall on their granola bars. The granola bars that have the recall were produced between January and November 2024. MadeGoods recalled granola bars that were distributed throughout the U.S., Canada and other locations.

USA Today continued to share that there are eight flavors of MadeGood's granola bars that have been voluntarily recalled.

They mentioned that the Strawberry Granola Bars, Mixed Berry Granola Bars and Chocolate Chip Granola Bars were recalled MadeGood items.

Additional flavors such as Cookies & Cream Granola Bars, Chocolate Banana Granola Bars, Chocolate Drizzled Birthday Cake Granola Bars, Chocolate Drizzled Cookie Crumble Granola Bars and Chocolate Drizzled Vanilla Granola Bars were also involved in the latest recall.

More information about the recall on these MadeGood bars can be found with USA Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the MadeGood company and 94.3 Lite FM.

Now we'll see which popular drink we won't be able to get into the grocery store anytime soon due to it's latest recall.

FDA Announces Recall On Popular Drink In New York State



News 12 Westchester shared information about the latest recall from the Food and Drug Administration, (FDA) on a popular drink. Personally, I love coconut water, I always put it in my smoothies and sip on it to get all natural electrolytes.

They explained that the FDA issued a recall on millions of popular coconut water cans. New 12 Westchester explained,

"The agency says the hermetic seal on 12-can cartons of Jarritos Coconut Water could become compromised. " "This, in turn, could affect the product, possibly with harmful bacteria."

The recall on Jarritos Coconut Water involves 29 states including New York.

Food Safety News explained that the Jarritos Coconut Water recall includes their 12 and 17.5 fl oz cans. There were over 2 millions cans that have been recalled. I'm glad to know about this coconut water recall.

What Should Customers Do If They Have This Jarritos Brand Of Coconut Water At Home?

Food & Wine shared helpful information for customers who have this brand of recalled coconut water in their home.

They explained that if a customer has purchased their coconut water, they should not consume it. Instead, customers should discard this recalled product or return it to the store for a refund.

Additional information can be found with Jarrito's. Be sure to check your fridge!

Have you heard of a recall lately? Have you ever bought anything from Jarrito's before? Tell us more below.

