So you have found a huge stash of VHS (and maybe Beta Max?) tapes in the basement, what can you do with them? After seeing people on Instagram and TikTok talking about how much they just sold their old VCR tapes on eBay or another online sales shop, I started to wonder, who wants these tapes?

When it does come to the "who wants these tapes" question, it really depends on the actual tape and its condition. Do you have an original Shrek Movie from 2001? How much did it sell for on eBay recently? Well, depending on where you live, the amount was a significant down payment on a home.

Which VHS tape recently sold for $100000?

ebay.com ebay.com loading...

Wow, don't you wish that you had one of those in the attic or in the basement? Don't think you have that tape, but have a bunch of other unlabeled video's that you want to get rid of or do something with, keep scrolling.

Get our free mobile app

How about the second most expensive VHS tape? Got that one?

ebay.com ebay.com loading...

If you are a Beauty & The Beast fan and have one of these tapes, you might want to get it out and get it listed. While this one was the highest sale price for the last few months, other listings for the same exact VHS tape sold for anywhere from $6900 to $15999 on eBay.

What else can you do with your old tapes, other than try to sell them? Here's a few suggestions.

5 Ways To Use Your Old VCR Tapes

The Best Movies Released in the '90s To celebrate the incredible cinematic achievements of the decade, Stacker compiled data on all 1990s movies to come up with a Stacker score—a weighted index split evenly between IMDb and Metacritic scores. To qualify, the film had to have a premiere date between 1990 and 1999, have a Metascore, and have at least 1,000 votes. Ties were broken by Metascore and further ties were broken by votes.



Keep reading to discover which film featured one of the most disturbing scenes in cinema and which big movie star made the list multiple times.



From: 100 best 90s movies Gallery Credit: Jason Kessler

Every Marvel Movie Ever Made, Ranked From Worst to First From the Captain America serial to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, we ranked the entire history of Marvel at the movies.