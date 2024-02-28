Some of the Cheapest Burgers in the US Found In New York

Some of the Cheapest Burgers in the US Found In New York

If you love burgers and saving money New York is a good place to be!

I don't think there isn't a person living that doesn't enjoy a good burger. Whether it's all beef, some sort of combination of meats, turkey, or a veggies burger, there are burgers for everyone.

So how much does a burger cost here in New York? As it turns out there's one city where burgers rank among the cheapest in the nation right here in the Empire State.

According to a new report from Betway, of 50 cities in the United states New York City is one of the cheapest places to get a burger.

I know, I was as shocked as you to find out that NYC was on the cheap side of the list. They landed at the number 9 position with an average burger cost of $11.49. Obviously that price can fluctuate, but $11 for a good burger is a rarity these days.

Philly was the cheapest place to find a burger where San Francisco was ranked as the most expensive city to find a burger in the United States. The average burger price in San Fran is over $16.

