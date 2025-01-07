Have You Heard About New York’s Strange Ice Cream Laws?

Massachusetts has some strange laws that we have discussed in the past before we get today's bizarre law in neighboring New York, let's refresh you on some of the strange laws in the Bay State.

While Massachusetts has some bizarre laws, some of New York's laws that are still on the books are just as bizarre.

Looking at a few web sources I found two ice cream-reelated laws that pertain to New York that just had me scratching my head.

(1) It is illegal to place an ice cream cone in your pocket in public on Sundays

I'm not even sure we start with this one. Unless it's a child's toy, who in their right mind is storing an ice cream in their pocket especially if there is ice cream on the cone? Even if it's just the cone, it will probably be crushed in a matter of seconds. I don't know.

(2) One is not allowed to eat ice cream at a bus stop.

I suppose this one makes a little more sense. The city wants the bus stop area to stay clean. I highly doubt that several people are going to be eating all at once at a bus stop and how slobby are they that the ice cream would be dripping everywhere? Again, this is a little strange but I guess I can understand it a little more than the first ice cream law. Plus, I'm sure if someone does eat ice cream at a bus stop in New York, they're probably not going to receive a fine.

Whether you live in Albany, Utica, White Plains, or anywhere in New York, or you are visiting the Empire State make sure you abide by these ice cream laws...lol. Are you ready for some more crazy New York laws? Check out more below.

