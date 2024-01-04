What Led To Fatal Shooting That Caused Massive Traffic On New York State Thruway

We've learned more information regarding a fatal shooting on I-87 that left many stranded on the New York State Thruway.

At 3:05 p.m. the New York State Thruway Authority confirmed some lane closures in the Hudson Valley.

Man Fleeing Albany Shot By Police In Hudson Valley

Police report a man fleeing a shooting scene in Albany was shot and killed by state troopers during a traffic stop on the New York State Thruway in Rockland County Wednesday afternoon.

"During the traffic stop the suspect and sole occupant of the vehicle opened fire on Troopers and Troopers discharged their division-issued firearms striking the subject. The subject is deceased. One Trooper sustained minor injuries and the other Trooper is unharmed," New York State Police said in a press release.

The violence started around 1 p.m. when police from Albany responded to a shooting. Officers then found a man with a gunshot to the head, according to CBS 6 Albany.

The Albany shooting victim was shot in the head, police say. He was taken to Albany Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

Albany Police put out a Be On the Look Out for a white Mercedes following the shooting. About two hours later, New York State Police spotted the suspect's vehicle on the Thruway in Rockland County, about 120 miles south of the Albany crime scene.

Troopers pulled over the white Mercedes around 3 p.m. near Hilburn, just south of exit 15B.

Officials say the unnamed suspect fired shots at two troopers on the southbound side of the New York State Thruway.

Police returned fire and killed the suspect.

One of the troopers in the shooting suffered minor injuries.

