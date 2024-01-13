Upstate New York Hometown &#8216;Hottest Housing Market&#8217; For 2024

Upstate New York Hometown ‘Hottest Housing Market’ For 2024

Canva

Despite some very brutal winters and extreme cold, many people plan to move to one hometown in Upstate New York.

Zillow just released its 2024 hottest markets list and one location in New York State sits on top of the list.

"Housing markets are healthiest where affordable home prices and strong employment are giving young hopefuls a real shot at buying and starting to build equity," Zillow Economic Research Data Scientist Anushna Prakash stated. "I'm cautiously optimistic that the housing market will get back on stable footing in 2024 — we shouldn't see the massive price spikes of the early pandemic or fast-rising mortgage rates of recent years."

2024 Hottest Housing Markets In the United States

2024 Hottest Housing Markets In United States

Despite some very brutal winters and extreme cold, many people are planning to move to one hometown in Upstate New York, according to Zillow.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Buffalo, New York Named Hottest Housing Market In United States

Canva
loading...

Zillow named Buffalo, New York was named the hottest housing market in all of the United States for 2024.

"Buffalo, New York, will be the hottest major housing market this year, according to a new analysis by Zillow®. Affordability is the most powerful force driving real estate, bringing lower-cost markets in the Great Lakes, Midwest and South regions to the top of Zillow's 2024 rankings," Zillow states.

Warning: All Should "Avoid" Traveling To This City In New York State

The typical home in Buffalo is valued at $248,445. The typical mortgage payment is $1,792. A house is typically on the market in Buffalo for two weeks. The average rent in Buffalo is $1,257.

Canva
loading...

Last winter over 133 inches of snow fell across Buffalo, according to the National Weather Service.

Below is how Buffalo compares to the United States average:

United States:

  • Typical Home Value: $347,415
  • Mortgage Payment (5% Down): $2,514
  • Typical Rent: $1,982
  • Days on Market: 21

Read More: New York Is Crawling With Bed Bugs, 2 Cities Among Most Infested

Western New York native, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was proud to share the news of her beloved Buffalo.

Canva
loading...

"Hottest housing market in the nation," Hochul tweeted. "Hottest team in the NFL. Let's go Buffalo!"

The 10 Worst Places To Live In New York State

While New York is certainly home to a plethora of hidden gems and breathtaking sights, Road Snacks has highlighted the state's most undesirable spots.

As for what determines what makes a city or town one of the "worst" places to live, Road Snacks compared 163 cities with 5,000 or more residents, to find those with the lowest median home value, weakest school districts, and highest rates of unemployment and crime. In short, the survey ranked cities and towns based off their economic performance and opportunity for growth, which Road Snacks says impacts the quality of life of its residents.

In the end, these 10 cities were deemed to be the worst New York State has to offer. That said, the company is not calling these cities bad - so if you have an issue, take it up with Road Snacks. We're just reporting their findings.

Gallery Credit: Megan

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State

A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Giant Horror Plant

A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.

 

Filed Under: mohawk valley, Central New York, national weather service, nfl, buffalo, new york city, new york, western new york, new york state, upstate new york, facebook, zillow, hudson valley, capital region, long island, southern tier, north country, kathy hochul, upstate, United States, new york news
Categories: Utica-Rome News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR