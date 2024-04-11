These Items In New York State May Lead To Blindness, Coma, Death

The FDA warns a product that might be in your home can cause blindness, coma, seizures, or death.

The FDA announced that hand sanitizer and aloe gel that you may have in your home have been recalled due to potentially very dangerous side effects.

Recalled Products May Have Been Purchased By New Yorkers

Photos of the recalled products are below:

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Reason For Recall

Canva Canva loading...

Substantial methanol exposure can result in permanent blindness, coma, seizures, permanent damage to the central nervous system, nausea, vomiting, headache blurred vision and even death, according to the FDA.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

"Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidently ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute are most at risk for methanol poisoning," the FDA states.

As of this writing, no injuries have been released.

Sold Online Across The Nation

Canva Canva loading...

The recalled products were sold to New Yorkers and others online via the Aruba Aloe Balm N.V. website. They were sold between 5/1/2021 and 10/27/2023.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

"Consumers that have products which are being recalled should stop using and discard the product," the FDA urges.

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.