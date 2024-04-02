These Are The 10 ‘Trashiest’ Places To Live Or Visit In New York

These 10 hometowns were named the "trashiest" in all of New York State. What do you think?

RoadSnacks 2024 list of "The 10 Trashiest Cities In New York" is going viral.

Ranked: The 10 Trashiest Cities In New York State

New York City Poised To Ban Styrofoam Food Containers

Did your hometown make this list? Do you agree? See the full list below:

See The 10 Trashiest Cities In New York State [RANKED]

The 10 "Trashiest" Towns In New York State

1) Gloversville

Fun fact! Gloversville in the Mohawk Valley region of Upstate New York was once the United States hub for lovemaking, according to Google.

2) Utica

3) Jamestown

4) Niagara Falls

5) Buffalo

6)Binghamton

7) Elmira

8) Ronkonkoma

9) Auburn

10) Cortland

How List Was Formed

Roadsnacks says all 10 hometowns are the "most drug-addicted, violent, welfare-receiving populations."



The website uses data to "create bite-sized snacks of shareable information about places and cities.”

RoadSnacks looked into publicly available data to come up with the list, including annual salary; demographics; high school dropouts; high drug use; violence; residents on welfare; number of payday loan outlets; and number of dollar stores.

Another list highlights places in New York State with the most trash on the ground. See the full lists below.

