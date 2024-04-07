State of Emergency Declared Just Outside New York For Eclipse

Officials just outside New York have declared a State Of Emergency for the upcoming total solar eclipse.

Excitement is growing for Monday's solar eclipse.

Eclipse Excitement Grows In New York State

This will be the first total eclipse visible in the U.S. since 2017 and will be the last in America until 2044.

The path of totality, where the sun is completely covered by the moon, with begin crossing the U.S. at around 2:30 PM Eastern time, and will finish about an hour later.

State of Emergency Declared Just Outside New York

While many are excited for the upcoming eclipse, New York State officials are warning of increased traffic and gas shortages.

Just outside New York State a "State of Emergency" was declared. Regional Chair Jim Bradley "proactively declared a State of Emergency" for Canadian side of Niagara Falls.

"On April 8, the spotlight will be on Niagara as thousands of visitors join us to share in this once-in-a-lifetime event, and we will be ready to shine," Bradley stated.

Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati believes Niagara Falls will break a record for the most visitors in one day.

Thousands of visitors are expected to flock to Canada to view the total eclipse, officials say.

Officials say the State of Emergency was declared "out of an abundance of caution" so that all in Niagara can enjoy "this once-in-a-lifetime event."

Updated Eclipse Times Across New York State Top officials gave us the updated eclipse times in parts of New York State that will enjoy a total solar eclipse on April 8.

