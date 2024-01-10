Repairs Of Historic Upstate New York Bridge Closes Road

A car accident damaged a historic bridge in the region which is causing road closures.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office confirmed a road closure due to a car accident.

Road Closure In Sullivan County, New York

The Sullivan County Division of Public Works has closed a portion of Campsite Road in the Town of Rockland to repair County Bridge 304.

The bridge was damaged over the weekend in a car accident. Officials didn't provide more details about the car accident.

"Better known as the Beaverkill Covered Bridge, County Bridge 304 is a 98-foot span across the Beaverkill north of Livingston Manor and Roscoe, near Lew Beach. Recently restored, the bridge has served traffic since 1865 and is maintained by the County," the Sullivan County Division of Public Works stated in a press release.

Repairs Of Historic Sullivan County Bridge Closes Road

The section of Campsite Road approaching both sides of the bridge will remain closed until repairs are completed.

Traffic may detour using Craigie Clair Road. to Berry Brook Road. to Holiday and Berry Brook Road.

