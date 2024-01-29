Popular Chips Sold In New York State May Cause Allergic Reaction
Warning: Thousands of bags of popular chips sold in New York State may get you sick.
The FDA confirmed chips sold in New York State were recalled.
Utz Quality Foods Issues Allergy Alert in New York State
Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State
Chips Sold In New York State, New York City May Cause Allergic Reaction
The recall was initiated after Utz learned that approximately 1,200 single-serve bags contained Utz Wavy Original Potato Chips flavored with seasoning instead of plain Utz Wavy Original Potato Chips.
"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may run the risk of an allergic reaction if they consume these products," the FDA states. "Consumers with a milk allergy should NOT eat the products subject to this voluntary recall."
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
What To Do If You Have Recalled Chips
If you purchased these recalled chips you should discard it and contact the Utz Customer Care team for a refund
- Email: customerservice@utzsnacks.com
- Phone: 1-800-367-7629 Monday through Friday 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Eastern Time.
Retailers are told to check their inventories and shelves to confirm that they have removed all of the recalled products.
Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores
As of this writing, no illnesses have been associated with this recall, according to the FDA.