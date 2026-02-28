New York Communities With the Highest Cancer Rates Discovered
A new report out on cancer rates across New York shows big differences from county to county.
Here’s something that should get every Hudson Valley resident thinking about their health.
Cancer Rates In New York State
Fresh data breaking down cancer rates across every county in New York shows just how varied the risk can be depending on where you live.
Some areas have higher rates of new cancer diagnoses than others, and the differences are big enough that they can’t be ignored.
LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York
The overall cancer incidence rate is higher in New York than the US Average. The New York average is 465.1 cases per 100,000 people compared to the national rate of 444.4.
New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death
Cancer is one of New York's leading causes of death.
What's number one? See the full list below.
New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death
List Isn't About Fear, It's For Awareness
Health experts say this isn’t about fear, it’s about awareness.
Where you live can influence cancer risk because of age patterns, behaviors like smoking, and how accessible screenings and care are in your community.
If you haven’t had routine screenings or talked to your doctor yet this year, this report is your reminder to do it.
Cancer doesn’t wait, and neither should you.
Smoking Linked To 12 Cancers In New York State
Smoking Linked To 12 Cancers In New York State
Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York
13 Popular Foods Sold In New York That May Be Linked to Cancer
13 Popular Foods Sold In New York That May Be Linked to Cancer
