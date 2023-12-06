Missing Teen Likely In Hudson Valley, New York City Or Upstate New York

A Brooklyn mother is pleading for help, thinking her missing son is in the Hudson Valley.

Teen Goes Missing From Brooklyn, New York Home

Kinje Mann, 16, of Brooklyn, was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Mann was last seen on E. 7th Street in Brooklyn, according to his family. He was last seen wearing two black backpacks, a black winter coat, light blue jeans and brown boots.

His mother says Mann enjoys camping alone and most likely was heading to New City or the Lower Hudson Valley.

Missing Teen Could Be in New York City, Lower Hudson Valley

"NYC Metro area and Lower Hudson Valley: Please be on the lookout for my 16 year old son Kinjé Mann - he left home in Brooklyn on Thursday, most likely attempting to solo camp in the NYC metro or Lower Hudson area. Especially transit hubs and train stations, public parks, or outdoor shelters," Bristol Fahran wrote on Facebook.

Kinje is about 5'8" and weighs around 146 pounds.

Missing Teen Could Be In Dutchess, Or Putnam County

Another Facebook post suggests Kinja could be in Beacon in Dutchess County or Cold Spring in Putnam County.

"Keep an eye out, his parents seem to think he might be in the Beacon/ Cold Spring area," Dutchess County Scanner Feed Moderator Charles Montgomery wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with information on Kinje can email his mother at helpfindkinje@gmail.com or call the police.

Missing Oregon Teens Found Hiding In Upstate New York

On Tuesday, Hudson Valley Post reported on a pair of Oregon teens who were found three weeks later in the Hudson Valley after fleeing the Oregon area.

While those teens were found, several children from New York State, including Mann, remain missing just before the holidays. Take a look at the list below.

40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

