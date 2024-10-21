Landmark Upstate New York Business Named Best Place To Work

A beloved Upstate New York store that's been named the best place to work for nine straight years is hiring.

Great Place To Work and Fortune recently ranked Wegmans #1 on the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Retail™ List.

Wegmans Named Best Place To Work For 9th Straight Year

This marks the ninth year in a row the popular grocery store has received the honor.

“There is nothing more important to us than being the best place to work for our people,” Wegmans President and CEO Colleen Wegman stated. “We believe the best way to serve our communities, is by taking care of our people. We are so proud to celebrate nine years of this honor together and thank our people and our customers for making it possible.”

Where You Can Find Wegmans In New York State?

Wegmans is based in Rochester, New York, and has more than 100 stores along the East Coast. Wegmans has nearly 50 stores across New York State, according to Wegmans' website.

Many stores are located in the following regions:

New York City

Westchester County (Harrison)

Syracuse

Buffalo

Rochester

Finger Lakes

Southern Tier

How Rankings Are Determined

Great Place To Work is considered a "global authority on workplace culture." The "highly completive" rankings are based on analysis of survey responses from over 123,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the retail industry.

Great Place To Work reviews thousands of businesses across the United States and studies 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Retail,” CEO of Great Place To Work Michael C. Bush said. “These companies not only outperform the average for their industry but have created workplaces that outshine the average in every category, proving the importance of building trust with workers, no matter the industry.”

Other Companies On List

Other companies to make the list include Target, Walmart, White Castle, CarMax, Abercrombie & Fitch, Burlington Stores, DICK'S Sporting Goods, ALDI and Sheetz.

