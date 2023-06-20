‘Eerie,’ Haunted Upstate New York Hotel Destroyed By Fire

A once famous Catskills hotel that's now abandoned and allegedly haunted burned to the ground.

On Saturday, just before midnight, a large blaze started at an abandoned hotel in Sullivan County.

Sullivan County, New York Hotel Goes Up Flames

At 11:58 p.m., the Fallsburg Fire Department, along with the Woodridge and Monticello Fire Departments, were dispatched to a structure fire at the former Pines Resort Hotel on Laurel Avenue in the Town of Fallsburg.

"While en route, Sullivan 911 reported that multiple calls were taken for a working fire. A second alarm was transmitted for all three departments. After arriving on (the) scene, command started requesting multiple mutual aid companies to assist," Fallsburg Fire Company stated.

Firefighters From Sullivan, Orange, Ulster Counties Battle Fire In Fallsburg, New York

Firefighters from Ulster and Orange counties joined firefighters in Sullivan County to battle the fire.

After about six hours the fire was contained to piles of rubble, according to the Fallsburg Fire Company.

Famous Catskills Hotel Destroyed

The abandoned Pines Resort Hotel was destroyed.

The Pines Resort Hotel opened up in the 1930s. It was one of the top-rated hotels in the Borscht Belt of the Catskills.

During its peak, it had over 400 rooms with an ice skating rink, pools, a nightclub, winter sports, and summer recreation facilities and more.

It has remained empty since closing in 1998 and some say the abandoned hotel was haunted or eerie.

The cause of the fire is unclear as of this writing. One injury was reported.

