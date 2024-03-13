Events Planned Across New York For ‘Once-In-A-Lifetime Spectacle’
New York State announced plans for a "once-in-a-lifetime" event.
New York state is prepping for next month's extremely rare total solar eclipse.
Eclipse Events And Activities At New York State Parks
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced New York State Parks and Historic Sites will host a range of events and activities to celebrate the rare total solar eclipse passing.
Officials have called the upcoming eclipse a "once-in-a-lifetime" and a "generational spectacle."
Events will be held both where the eclipse will be fully visible, the so-called path of totality, and also statewide areas where visitors can catch a rare partial eclipse.
Below are the events planned at State Parks and historic sites across New York State
Solar Eclipse Events at State Parks and Historic Sites In New York
Western New York
- Allegany State Park
- Monday, April 8, 2024, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
- Buffalo Harbor State Park
- Monday, April 8, 2024, 12:00 AM – 4:30 PM
- Lake Erie State Park
- Monday, April 8, 2024, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
- Long Point State Park on Lake Chautauqua
- Monday, April 8, 2024, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
- Midway State Park
- Monday, April 8, 2024, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Finger Lakes, Central New York
- Cayuga Lake State Park
- Monday, April 8, 2024, 2:00 PM – 4:30 PM
- Fair Haven Beach State Park
- Monday, April 8, 2024, 12:00 PM – 4:30 PM
- Ganondagan State Historic Site
- Monday, April 8, 2024, 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM
- Selkirk Shores State Park
- Monday, April 8, 2024, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM
North Country, Adirondacks
- Crown Point State Historic Site
- Monday, April 8, 2024, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
- Cumberland Bay State Park
- Monday, April 8, 2024, 2:00 PM – 4:30 PM
- Wellesley Island State Park
- Monday, April 8, 2024, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Capital Region
- John Brown Farm
- Monday, April 8, 2024, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Hudson Valley
- Bear Mountain State Park
- Monday, April 8, 2024, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
New York City
- Shirley Chisholm State Park
- Monday, April 8, 2024, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Total Solar Eclipse In Upstate New York, Western New York
Nearly 30 counties in New York State will get to see a full total solar eclipse on April 8 between 3:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Jamestown, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown, Old Forge, Lake Placid and Plattsburgh are some of the hometowns in Western New York and Upstate New York that will enjoy the full total solar eclipse.
Near Full Eclipse Can Be Seen In Hudson Valley, New York City, Long Island, Capital Region
The rest of New York State, like the Hudson Valley, New York City, Long Island and Capital Region will see 88 percent to over 99 percent coverage.
