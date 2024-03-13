Events Planned Across New York For ‘Once-In-A-Lifetime Spectacle’

New York State announced plans for a "once-in-a-lifetime" event.

New York state is prepping for next month's extremely rare total solar eclipse.

Eclipse Events And Activities At New York State Parks

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced New York State Parks and Historic Sites will host a range of events and activities to celebrate the rare total solar eclipse passing.

Officials have called the upcoming eclipse a "once-in-a-lifetime" and a "generational spectacle."

Events will be held both where the eclipse will be fully visible, the so-called path of totality, and also statewide areas where visitors can catch a rare partial eclipse.

Below are the events planned at State Parks and historic sites across New York State

Solar Eclipse Events at State Parks and Historic Sites In New York

Western New York

Allegany State Park Monday, April 8, 2024, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Buffalo Harbor State Park Monday, April 8, 2024, 12:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Lake Erie State Park Monday, April 8, 2024, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Long Point State Park on Lake Chautauqua Monday, April 8, 2024, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Midway State Park Monday, April 8, 2024, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM



Finger Lakes, Central New York

Cayuga Lake State Park Monday, April 8, 2024, 2:00 PM – 4:30 PM

Fair Haven Beach State Park Monday, April 8, 2024, 12:00 PM – 4:30 PM

Ganondagan State Historic Site Monday, April 8, 2024, 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Selkirk Shores State Park Monday, April 8, 2024, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM



North Country, Adirondacks

Crown Point State Historic Site Monday, April 8, 2024, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Cumberland Bay State Park Monday, April 8, 2024, 2:00 PM – 4:30 PM

Wellesley Island State Park Monday, April 8, 2024, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM



Capital Region

John Brown Farm Monday, April 8, 2024, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM



Hudson Valley

Bear Mountain State Park Monday, April 8, 2024, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM



New York City

Shirley Chisholm State Park

Monday, April 8, 2024, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Total Solar Eclipse In Upstate New York, Western New York

Nearly 30 counties in New York State will get to see a full total solar eclipse on April 8 between 3:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Jamestown, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown, Old Forge, Lake Placid and Plattsburgh are some of the hometowns in Western New York and Upstate New York that will enjoy the full total solar eclipse.

Near Full Eclipse Can Be Seen In Hudson Valley, New York City, Long Island, Capital Region

The rest of New York State, like the Hudson Valley, New York City, Long Island and Capital Region will see 88 percent to over 99 percent coverage.

