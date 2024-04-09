The solar eclipse scared many New Yorkers, but I'm sure no one expected top officials to warn about vampires, werewolves and more.

There were several controversies surrounding the eclipse.

Earthquake Days Before Eclipse Felt In New York

On top of that, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake rocked parts of New York State days before the eclipse.

The eclipse was on April 8, the date having the same number as the earthquake scared some.

Controversies Surrounding Eclipse In New York

One top New York official said he was "scared as hell" about the upcoming eclipse while just outside New York State a "State of Emergency" was declared.

U.S. Department of Energy Issues Eclipse Warning

The U.S. Department of Energy took to Facebook to "three things NOT TO DO."

The first warning made sense.

"DO NOT stare directly at the sun without certified eclipse glasses," officials stated.

The other two were surprising to see from a top government official:

2. DO NOT fall in love with a vampire and a werewolf and restart an epic struggle between creatures of the night 3. DO NOT nickname someone's daughter after the Loch Ness Monster.

The warnings about vampires and werewolves were a nod to the hit "Twilight" franchise.

"All jokes aside: PLEASE do not stare at the sun without appropriate eclipse eye protection," the US DOE wrote on Facebook.

The Top 7 Solar Eclipse Controversies

There are several controversies surrounding the eclipse. Including:

How New York State Tried To Keep Everyone Safe During the Solar Eclipse

