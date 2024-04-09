Eclipse In New York: Officials Warn Of ‘Vampires, Werewolves,’ More
The solar eclipse scared many New Yorkers, but I'm sure no one expected top officials to warn about vampires, werewolves and more.
There were several controversies surrounding the eclipse.
Earthquake Days Before Eclipse Felt In New York
On top of that, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake rocked parts of New York State days before the eclipse.
The eclipse was on April 8, the date having the same number as the earthquake scared some.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Controversies Surrounding Eclipse In New York
One top New York official said he was "scared as hell" about the upcoming eclipse while just outside New York State a "State of Emergency" was declared.
Get Ready To Pay More: Plan For Massive Toll To Drive In New York State Approved
U.S. Department of Energy Issues Eclipse Warning
The U.S. Department of Energy took to Facebook to "three things NOT TO DO."
The first warning made sense.
"DO NOT stare directly at the sun without certified eclipse glasses," officials stated.
The other two were surprising to see from a top government official:
2. DO NOT fall in love with a vampire and a werewolf and restart an epic struggle between creatures of the night
3. DO NOT nickname someone's daughter after the Loch Ness Monster.
The warnings about vampires and werewolves were a nod to the hit "Twilight" franchise.
"All jokes aside: PLEASE do not stare at the sun without appropriate eclipse eye protection," the US DOE wrote on Facebook.
Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State
The Top 7 Solar Eclipse Controversies
There are several controversies surrounding the eclipse. Including:
The Top 7 Solar Eclipse Controversies
Gallery Credit: Devon Brosnan