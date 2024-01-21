The 9 Best Places To Live In New York State
Nine New York State hometowns are among the top places to live in all of the United States. Is your hometown on the list?
Niche is out with its best places to live in America, a handful of locations in New York State are among the top 75.
Best Places To Live In New York State Found In Hudson Valley, Long Island, Western New York
Below are the nine hometowns in New York State that made the top 100 of the best places to live in the United States. One region dominates this list. Is it yours?
Best Places To Live In New York State
Niche Best Places to Live Ranking System
The goal of the rankings is to provide all with accurate, comparable, and thorough evaluations of places, according to Niche.
"To do so, we've collected and analyzed dozens of rankings factors from federal and local government datasets. We've combined those with proprietary Niche data and community reviews from each area," Niche states. All Niche reviews and data are scored and standardized so that each place is comparable. We then assign each place to a cohort based on population and urban clustering.
CLICK HERE for more on the ranking system.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Top 5 Places To Live In America
#1 Chesterbrook
Suburb of Philadelphia, PA
#2 Colonial Village
Neighborhood in Arlington, VA
#3 Ardmore
Suburb of Philadelphia, PA
#4 Hyde Park - Spanishtown Creek
Neighborhood in Tampa, FL
#5 Penn Wynne
Suburb of Philadelphia, PA
Read More: New York Is Crawling With Bed Bugs, 2 Cities Among Most Infested
Upstate New York's 20 Best Places To Live For 2023
Take a look at the best place to live in Upstate New York. Is your hometown on the list?
Upstate New York's 20 Best Places To Live For 2023 [RANKED]
Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff
Warning: All Should "Avoid" Traveling To This City In New York State
Best Places To Live In America
Here's another list of the 50 best places to live in America.
LOOK: Best places to live in America
Gallery Credit: Aine Givens