8.2 Million Cleaning Products Sold In New York ‘Can Cause Death’

A large assortment of popular laundry detergents are recalled because they can cause serious injury or death.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall that impacts many brands of laundry detergent.

Laundry Detergent Recalled In New York State

The following items are part of the recall:

Tide Pods, Gain Flings, Ace Pods and Ariel Pods Recalled

The recalled items are sold in liquid laundry detergent packets packaged in flexible film bags.

The items were sold across New York State and the United States. About 8.2 million units in the United States are recalled.

The items range from bags with 12 to 39 laundry detergent packets. They were manufactured between September 2023 and February 2024.

Reason For Recall

The outer packaging, which is meant to prevent access to the contents, can split open near the zipper track, officials say.

This can pose a "risk of serious injury to children and other vulnerable populations if the contents of the laundry detergent packets are ingested."

"Ingestion of a large quantity of any surfactant-containing household cleaning products can cause death among individuals with underlying health issues." the Consumer Product Safety Commission stated.

It can also increase the chances of skin or eye injuries, according to health officials.

Health officials received reports of three children in the United States ingesting liquid laundry packets.

Sold At Big Lots, CVS, Family Dollar, Home Depot, Sam’s Club, Target, Walmart, Amazon

The items are sold at stores like Big Lots, CVS, Family Dollar, Home Depot, Sam’s Club, Target, Walmart, other majors stores and online at Amazon.