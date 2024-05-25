5 Hometowns In New York Among ‘Dirtiest’ In America
If you live or plan to visit any of these locations across New York State you "may want to buy some air fresheners, mouse traps, or a can of Raid."
That's what LawnStarter states in its recently updated list highlighting the "Dirtiest Cities in America."
The Top 5 Dirtiest Cities in New York State
The list below shows the five hometowns in New York state that made the list. Sadly, one place in the Hudson Valley is the "dirtiest" in New York.
The Top 5 Dirtiest Cities in New York State
Gallery Credit: Megan
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Yonkers, Rochester, Syracuse, Buffalo, New York City Make List
Yonkers, Rochester, Syracuse, Buffalo and New York City are among the "dirtiest cities" in America, according to LawnStarter.
Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores
To craft the list, LawnStarter compared over 150 of America's biggest U.S. cities across four categories:
- Pollution
- Living conditions
- Infrastructure
- Consumer satisfaction.
These 50 US Cities are Crawling with Bed Bugs
In somewhat related news, when it come to bed bugs, a few hometowns in New York State are among the most infested in America.
Did any of New York's dirty cities make the list for hometowns with the most bed bugs?
These 50 US Cities are Crawling with Bed Bugs
Gallery Credit: Scott Clow
This May Impact You: 1 Of New York's Biggest Gas Stations To Close 1,000 Locations
This might not come as a surprise, but the two of New York's five "dirtiest cities" are crawling with bed bugs!
Keep Reading:
The Five Most Snake Infested Lakes In New York State