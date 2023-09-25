Wanted: Man Caused Deadly Crash in Upstate NY, Do You Know Him?

Upstate NY man has been missing since July

The New York State Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating Brian J. Snyder, age 37, of Massena, NY.

According to police, he's been evading law enforcement since the end of July, and despite new leads, they say they haven't been able to track him down.

Snyder was involved in a deadly head-on crash in July

State Police in New York didn't specify the exact reason they're trying to find him, but a quick search of his name placed him behind the wheel of a car that crossed into a wrong lane last July, killing one and critically injuring another in Lisbon, New York.

Lisbon is about 4 hours northwest of Albany, near the Canadian border.

July 2023, Snyder allegedly caused a deadly head-on crash

According to MyNBC5, 51-year-old Michael Barkley Jr., of Ogdensburg, was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger, 79-year-old Michael Barkley Sr., also of Ogdensburg, was airlifted to Upstate Medical Center, where was treated with life-threatening injuries

Here's what State Police know about Brian Snyder

"State Police members have been attempting to locate Snyder since July 28, 2023. They continue to actively search and follow new leads but have not been able to locate him." -NYSP

Brian Snyder Massena NY - NYSP Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Brian J. Snyder is asked to please contact the New York State Police at 315-379-0012.

He is approximately 6’, weighs approximately 180 lbs, and has black hair, and hazel eyes.

He is traveling in an unknown direction and has unknown clothing descriptions.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Brian J. Snyder is asked to please contact the New York State Police at 315-379-0012

