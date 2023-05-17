Upstate New York Area Has ‘Best Air Quality ‘in Entire Country

Breathe deep, New York state! Out of all of the cities in the entire country, there is one area in Upstate New York that has the best air quality and makes it one of the cleanest to live in.

The American Lung Association's 24th Annual "State of the Air" Report

Each year the American Lung Association puts out a list of the regions in the United States that have the best air quality. According to Safewise.com, they review data from air quality monitors to evaluate the best. This year there are seven cities/regions on the list and one of them is in Upstate New York.

Which 7 Cities/Regions Made the List for Best Air Quality?

There were seven cities/areas on the list and they are (in alphabetical order). 3 regions were in North Carolina but only one was in New York State.

Asheville-Marion-Brevard, NC

Bangor, ME

Greenville-Kingston-Washington, NC

Lincoln-Beatrice, NE

Rochester-Batavia-Seneca Falls, NY

Urban Honolulu, HI

Wilmington, NC

What Were The Criteria?

In order to make the list, the city must rank among twenty-five cities with the lowest year-round particle pollution levels. The city also must experience no high ozone or particle pollution days.

Rochester-Batavia-Seneca Falls is in the Top 7 For Best Air Quality in the US

Rochester-Batavia-Seneca Falls is a new entry to the list of cleanest cities in 2023. The City of Rochester has been a leader in clean air with the Office of Energy and Sustainablilities. They devised a community-wide Climate Action Plan. They have had it in place since 2017. Their main goal is to "reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40%" by 2030.

