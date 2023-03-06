These 10 Big Stores in Upstate NY are Gone but Not Forgotten

For ease and convenience, it's Amazon all the way. But I do miss certain big, clunky department stores we had here in Upstate NY. Here are 10 gone, but not forgotten.

Remember circling the things we wanted for Xmas or our birthday in the Service Merchandise catalog! How long ago was that? Seems like 100s of years...

Over the holidays, I was talking to my son Brody about some things that he might want for Christmas this year, hoping to help him with his list for Santa Claus.

I didn't do it online, which I know a lot of parents do, I actually wanted him to circle things like we used to do as kids so I grabbed a Target catalog and invited my 7-year-old to sit on my lap and we started looking at things together.

159 things, and nearly $8,000 dollars later, he circled enough things in the Target catalog for about 30 kids, so that was a project we'll need better guidelines for down the road. Regardless, it was fun, somewhat helpful, and got me thinking about how when we were kids, we did the same thing with the Service Merchandise Catalogue.

When I grew up, department store shopping was a way of life, but sadly, department stores aren't really all that useful anymore - and the ones we miss the most are listed below.

Just last week came news that Party City filed for Chapter 11, and while 3 of them still remain in the area, their future is very much hanging in the balance.

I'm a kid from the 80s and 90s, those were the decades that shaped my life and it was so different growing up in the Capital Region back then, especially around Christmas time.

Nobody shipped anything back in the day, and if you wanted something bad enough you battled traffic, weather, other shoppers, and a parking spot bully while venturing out to spots like Caldor, Lechmere, or Service Merchandise.

Remember obsessively calling Toys R Us to see if they had Cabbage Patch Kids, Transformers, or a Nintendo 64 in stock?

And if they did, you put everything on hold and raced over to a place like KB Toys at Crossgates Mall praying that it was still in stock.

The decorations, the music, the hustle, the sense of accomplishment.

I'm not sure I'd ever want to go back to the way it used to be, but it's fun and nostalgic to reminisce. Remember any of these?

Here are The 10 Department Stores in Upstate NY that We Miss the Most!

10 Lost Stores Upstate New Yorkers Miss the Most Did you call Toys R Us to see if they had Cabbage Patch Kids, Transformers, or a Nintendo 64 in stock? We did too! Here are 10 big stores in Upstate we miss!

Top 10 Capital Region Places to Get a Fish Fry [RANKED] Here is a guide to the best fish fry in the Capital Region according to Yelp! reviews. There are some places that specialize in fish fries and others that are full restaurants. There are 10 on this list but there are probably twenty more we could have listed.

[carbongallery id="6092bc49e56fe07e