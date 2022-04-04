Two Of The Top Places In The World To Have Pizza Are In New York State

Two Of The Top Places In The World To Have Pizza Are In New York State

Photo by Food Photographer David Fedulov on Unsplash

This should come as no shocker. A restaurant in New York State was recently named one of the best places in the world to order pizza. Actually, two were named.

A travel website called Travel Triangle recently named the best places in the world to order pizza. New York state had the honor of making the list twice.

If you are a true pizza lover, and ready to travel lengths for your food love, then here are some of the top places in the world to have the best pizza! You will find places reviewed by some of the most famous food critics and chefs of the world in this blog.

Where is the best pizza in the world? Here are the top places mentioned:

Pizzeria Gino Sorbillo – Naples
Pizzeria Mozza – Los Angeles
La Gatta Mangiona – Rome
Paulie Gee’s – New York
Luigi’s Italian Pizzeria & Pasta Bar – Grand Baie
Pizzeria L’Operetta – Singapore
Goodfellas – Goa
Bæst – Copenhagen
Lamanna’s Bakery – Toronto
Spacca Napoli Pizzeria – Chicago
Pizzeria Bianco – Phoenix
John’s Of Bleecker Street – New York City
Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria – Chicago
Pizzana – Los Angeles"

So let's dive into New York: Paulie Gee’s, and John’s Of Bleecker Street.

About Paulie Gee's

Paulie Gee's
loading...

Paulie Giannone opened his first wood-fired pizza restaurant, Paulie Gee’s, in 2010 on Greenpoint Avenue in Brooklyn. Since then, there are locations in Miami, Columbus, Ohio, Chicago, and Baltimore.

About John’s Of Bleecker Street

John’s Of Bleecker Street
loading...

John's of Bleecker Street was founded in 1929 by Italian immigrant Giovanni "John" Sasso from Naples. John's was originally established on Sullivan Street, and moved it to 278 Bleecker Street where you can still enjoy it today.

11 Delicious New York State Pizza Challenges You Need To Try

If you love eating pizza, and you have a pretty big stomach, have you ever considered taking part in a pizza eating competition? You should check out some of these pizza eating challenges scattered all over New York State.

25 Underrated Places To Order Upside Down Utica Pizza At

When you go to order this pizza, where do you generally order from? To expand your horizons from the two amazing spots listed above, we dove deep into social media. On all sorts of local food group pages, we asked the simple question: Other than O'Scugnizzos or Joes, what are some top underrated places to get Upside down pizza at?

Here's a list of 25 underrated upside down pizza places to check out:

10 Utica and Rome Area Pizza Places That Deserve Way More Attention

There's no secret around Central New York- The Utica and Rome area has some of the best pizza in the world. There are dozens of pizza places in CNY that deserve way more credit. The ones diehard fans go to on a weekly basis, but sometimes aren't getting more attention from others.

Where To Find The Best Wood Fired Pizza In The Utica And Rome Area

Luckily, you don't have to travel far and wide for amazing pizza in Central New York. We are pretty lucky when it comes to that, and we use normal pepperoni on ours....not the stuff that Buffalo tries to pass off as a pizza topping.

Either way, here's where to find the best of the best when it comes to wood fired pizza:

Filed Under: pizza
Categories: This And That
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top