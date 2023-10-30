Talented Upstate NY Trooper Ready for ‘Battle Week’ on The Voice

Rooting on the State Trooper from New York

We've been telling you for weeks now to keep an eye out for Tom Nitti, the State Trooper from Upstate NY who auditioned recently on The Voice. Things are heating up on the show, and this week, we'll see him for the second time!

During the blind auditions on NBC's The Voice a few weeks back, Nitti slayed his version of Stevie Wonder's "Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)" but was coming to the end of the performance, and none of the judges had turned around.

With only a few seconds to spare, Nitti was able to get one of the judges, country superstar Reba McEntire, to turn and slam the buzzer, which secured his place on Team Reba.

NBC's The Voice Photo: Youtube NBC's The Voice Photo: Youtube loading...

Nitti, from Upstate NY, lives in New Hartford - which is about 90 miles west of Albany, near Utica.

His Instagram handle says he's a "Nashville Recording Artist", but for his audition, he opted to go with "70's Soul" in an attempt to win over the judges.

Brian Cody Reba is happy with her choice after selecting Tom Nitti, a singer from Upstate NY Photo: YouTube loading...

Sounds can be deceiving

Nitti's audition song was soulful and smooth and he moved around on the stage like he owned it. After the performance, all four of the judges seemed somewhat surprised with how he looked, versus how he sounded.

Brian Cody Tom Nitti, State Trooper from Upstate NY Photo: YouTube loading...

Donning a black cowboy hat and tan leather cowboy boots, the State Trooper introduced himself to the panel who admitted they didn't expect to see a future country star on stage.

John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Nial Horan sat there in somewhat disbelief, while Reba smiled from ear to ear, knowing that she may have snagged one of the more underrated performers of the night!

Here's what we know about Tom Nitti

According to sources, Nitti entered the military after graduating high school and served in Afghanistan.

While in Afghanistan, Nitti sustained injuries and was awarded the Purple Heart.

Following his military service, Tom, like his father did before him, joined law enforcement and became a New York State Trooper eight years ago.

Nitti now trains new troopers at the New York State Police Academy and performs weekly, including the “National Anthem” at official events, while raising two children.

What's next for Nitti?

"Tune in to #TheVoice tonight and tomorrow night 8/7c on @nbc and streaming on @peacock to see if you’ll catch me and my battle partner on the voice stage! #nbcthevoice #battlerounds" Tom Nitti, Instagram

According to MJsBigBlog, a popular blog site for TV reality shows, coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire have put together 14 member teams and a total of 56 participants have advanced to the "Battle Rounds" which will air Monday (one hour) and Tuesday (two hours) this week, on NBC beginning at 8 pm.

Nitti, one of the aforementioned 56, used his Instagram page on Monday to promote his next appearance on the show.

We're still not sure if he's set to appear on Monday or Tuesday of this week, but we'll be tuning in to find out!

