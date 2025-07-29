Look up in the night sky this week to see a spectacular show and plenty of shooting stars.

If you’re in Upstate New York and love a good night under the stars, keep your eyes on the sky this week. Two meteor showers will peak on the same night, giving stargazers a rare and beautiful show with up to thirty shooting stars an hour.

The Southern Delta Aquariids and Alpha Capricornids will both reach peak activity overnight from Tuesday, July 29th, into the early morning of Wednesday, July 30th. Some of these meteors could be bright enough to stand out even in moonlight, with a few fireballs possible.

It’s shaping up to be one of the summer’s best sky shows, especially since the Milky Way will also be visible, stretching right across our region’s dark skies. If you can get away from city lights, you’ll be in for a real treat.

The best time to head out is after midnight. Try to find a wide-open, dark spot—think the Adirondacks, the Catskills, or even a quiet lakeside or farm field outside town. You won’t need any special equipment. Just give your eyes 20 to 30 minutes to adjust and bring a blanket or lawn chair to get comfortable.

And if the weather doesn't cooperate, don’t worry. Both showers will stay active into early August, so you'll have a few more chances to catch the action.

So grab a friend, get away from the lights, and enjoy a classic Upstate summer night under the stars.