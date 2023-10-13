Zoinks! Scooby Doo and Skeletons in Schenectady wins Halloween (PICS)

Is this the most spooktacular house in Rensselaer County? It could be...

I guess you could say that this is one Halloween House in Rensselaer County putting the howl in Halloween, perhaps even the kill in Poestenkill.





See the 80 + decorations outside of a house in Poestenkill that has become an annual drive-thru for families and is so popular, that it stops traffic!





But there's not a whole lot to be afraid of, most of the Halloween decorations that adorn Patricia Voellm-Pasinello's home are fun and silly, not frightful or chilling.





The home is located at 282 Snyder’s Corners Road, in Poestenkill, and Voellm-Pasinello tells us that it's normal for traffic in the area to get jammed up a bit as it gets closer to Halloween.





We spoke to Patricia last year, and she told us that she invests dozens of hours to make her display really stand out.

"I have about 50+ hours invested so far," she told us. "There are about 80+ 5-ft Skeletons dressed as characters from movies, as music stars, and some just fun ones!"





Voellm-Pasinello also tells us that she has werewolves, a giant witch, two dragons, three 12-foot skeletons, and more.





When asked about the reaction she gets from neighbors, Voellm-Pasinello says they're all pretty much "good sport" but she does get a few eye-rolls when the traffic gets backed up, but added that, "none have ever complained to me!"





That's good to hear, and if they have a problem with the display, they can take it up with skeletons.