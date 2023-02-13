Rebuilding New York State Thruway Rest Areas Significantly Delayed

We have seen a couple of New York State Thruway rest areas reopen but that may be all for a while. It looks as if the project to revamp and rebuild the twenty-seven Thruway rest areas is significantly delayed.

Why Aren't More Thruway Rest Areas Opening?

According to the New York State Thruway Authority, there are twenty-four that have yet to be started or aren't even close to being completed. Progress has been very slow and it looks as if the project won't be totally completed until May or June 2025. This is an eight to ten-month delay.

There are many factors as to why it is taking so long. According to WGRZ, The contractor, Blackstone Infrastructure Partners said that supply chain issues along with the pandemic, and the war in Ukraine have caused the delay. There were also unexpected and longer fuel cleanups at two of the rest areas.

Are There Any New Thruway Rest Areas That Opened?

There are three New York Thruway Rest Areas that have been completed. They are all between Albany and Rochester. They are Junius Ponds, Chittenango, and Indian Castle.

They are smaller but offer fresher options inside the Applegreen convenience store along with New York State Products. Each new rest area has a different fast food option. There is Popeyes, Shake Shack, and Chick-fil-A.

There is A Way to Stay Up to Date on the Thruway Rest Area Progress

The New York State Thruway Authority has an interactive online map available for the public to follow and track the progress of each rest area. It also tells you what each stop has available and which stage the rest area is in. To view the interactive online map, click HERE.

