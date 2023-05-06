It's another sign that the warmer weather is here to stay: one of our favorite local amusement parks that your kids love will open for the season this weekend!

Your favorite ice cream stand opening up. Or maybe it's that first spring meal at Martha's in Lake George or Jumpin' Jack's in Scotia. They are the sure signs of the warm weather coming to stay in the Capital Region and Upstate New York. And now the next destination for outdoor fun is getting set to open for the season.

The beauty of this next amusement park opening is your kids will love it, and it will bring some nostalgia for you as Huck Finn's fires up those rides that have been enjoyed by local kids since the 1950s.

You can read about the rich history of Hoffman's Playland in Latham on Huck Finn's website, and about how when Hoffman's closed in 2014 Huck Finn's took over and became the new home of the Playland in 2015. Which in essence created the ultimate family destination: rides for the kids with furniture shopping for the parents!

Huck Finn's Playland Announces Opening Day

Google Maps Street View Google Maps Street View loading...

Get ready to have some fun with the kiddos in Albany this weekend! Huck Finn's Playland will be firing up all those great rides as they open for the season this Saturday, May 6th, according to their website.

And maybe mommy and daddy can also lock in on that new sectional or living room set at the furniture store!