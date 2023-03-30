‘Out of This World’ Entertainment Venue Opens in Crossgates Mall
Crossgates Mall has turned into quite an entertainment complex.
There is something for everyone and all families. APEX Entertainment offers bowling, bumper cars, and arcade games. Dave & Buster's has an awesome assortment of video and skill arcade games. There is also a 5 Wits inside Crossgates Mall that has escape rooms for entertainment.
Now you can add an indoor black light mini golf course called Space Adventure. The eighteen-hole miniature golf course is space-themed complete with giant props that are custom-made, spaceships, aliens, and oversized statues and plants.
Space Adventure Mini Golf is located across from Dave & Buster's on the lower level of Crossgates Mall. They are open Monday through Thursday from 10 am until 8 pm, Friday and Saturday from 10 am until 9 pm, and Sunday from 11 am until 6 pm.
There will also be arcade games offered in the lobby area outside of the mini golf course.