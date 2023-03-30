‘Out of This World’ Entertainment Venue Opens in Crossgates Mall

&#8216;Out of This World&#8217; Entertainment Venue Opens in Crossgates Mall

google maps-Chrissy

Crossgates Mall has turned into quite an entertainment complex.

There is something for everyone and all families. APEX Entertainment offers bowling, bumper cars, and arcade games. Dave & Buster's has an awesome assortment of video and skill arcade games. There is also a 5 Wits inside Crossgates Mall that has escape rooms for entertainment.

APEX-Dave & Buster's-5 Wits Facebook pages
Now you can add an indoor black light mini golf course called Space Adventure. The eighteen-hole miniature golf course is space-themed complete with giant props that are custom-made, spaceships, aliens, and oversized statues and plants.

Chrissy Townsquare Media
Space Adventure Mini Golf is located across from Dave & Buster's on the lower level of Crossgates Mall. They are open Monday through Thursday from 10 am until 8 pm, Friday and Saturday from 10 am until 9 pm, and Sunday from 11 am until 6 pm.

There will also be arcade games offered in the lobby area outside of the mini golf course.

