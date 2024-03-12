New York’s Adirondacks; A Front Row Seat to View the Eclipse and Much More!
New York's Mighty ADKS
On April 8th, 2024, a total eclipse will be fully visible across a narrow route of New York State referred to as the "path of totality." You may have heard the recent talk about New York State's role in next month's cosmic event, which happens once every 400 years in the same location.
To celebrate this monumental event, New York State Parks and Historic Sites will host a range of events and activities as this rare total solar eclipse passes through Western New York, the Finger Lakes, and the Adirondacks.
Did You Know?
Here in the Capital Region, the events mark a truly unique, once-in-a-lifetime thrill. Especially in the North Country where, for the first time, the Adirondacks are in the direct path of totality, and are considered one of the best places in the entire country to view the eclipse.
But the mighty ADKS is more than just a great front-row seat to view scientific history. Here are 30 more interesting and unusual facts about our Adirondacks, which make up a region as large as Vermont, and is nearly three times the size of Yellowstone National Park!
30 Interesting Facts About the ADKs You Probably Didn't Know!
