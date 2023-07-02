As marijuana becomes decriminalized and legal in more states, where do NY, VT, and MA rank among those who use the most weed?

Very high. In fact, one of the 3 has the highest marijuana usage in the nation according to 24/7/ Tempo. Nationwide 23 states have now legalized the drug, and many use the drug recreationally but also for medical reasons.

So with the growing legalization and shrinking stigma for using the drug, 24/7 Tempo dug into data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to rank all 50 states by the percentage of the population over 12 years old that used marijuana over a 12 month period in 2021.

No surprise here that New York, Vermont, and Massachusetts all rank pretty high on the list.

New York lands at #15 nationwide among the states with the most marijuana usage with 21.1 percent of the population partaking over 12 months.

5. Massachusetts

Massachusetts brings us into the top 5 for weed usage, with 25.6 percent of the population using marijuana over 12 months in 2021.

1. Vermont

It's only fitting the 'Green'Mountain State lands as the state with the highest marijuana consumption nationwide, with 30.8 percent of the population using weed.

