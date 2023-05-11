Name It! New Sea Creature Relocated to Upstate NY Aquarium

There is a new and interesting sea creature in an Upstate New York aquarium and you have the chance to name it!

Rio De Janeiro's New "AquaRio" Aquarium Becomes Latin America's Largest Getty Images loading...

What Sea Creature is Here?

A California two-spot octopus has arrived at an Upstate aquarium from a laboratory in Woods Hole, Massachusetts called Woods Hole Marine Biology Laboratory. It was raised there until it was six months old.

Canva Canva loading...

Now residing at the Via Aquarium in Rotterdam, the California two-spot octopus needs to be in dark cold water because it lives in the deeper part of the ocean. Via Aquarium is matching these conditions so the octopus can thrive. However, octopuses have a short life span of only two years according to the Daily Gazette.

Canva loading...

Canva

The octopus is medium-sized and will fit well in the tank at the Via Aquarium. It is only seven to eight inches long and if you measure tentacle to tentacle, the octopus is only twenty-three inches. But they have to make sure the tank is secure because they are notorious escape artists. They are putting special locks and sealants on the tank.

You Can Name The California Two-Spot Octopus!

The Via Aquarium is holding "Name Our Octopus Day" on Saturday, May 20th inside the Via Port Rotterdam. There will be information and lessons about the California two-spot octopus along with crafts and activities for the whole family. the event runs from 11 am until 6 pm.