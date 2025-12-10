Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin really was in Upstate New York recently, surprising diners and fans as he made a special appearance in town to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the beloved Christmas classic.

If you were out to dinner in Rochester over the weekend, you might’ve done a double-take because yes, that really was Macaulay Culkin enjoying a meal at Ristorante Lucano. The restaurant proudly shared a photo with the Home Alone star, and instantly, the comments filled with holiday nostalgia.

Why Was Kevin McCallister in Upstate New York?

Culkin was in town to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Home Alone during a special event at the West Herr Auditorium Theatre in Rochester. Fans packed the venue on December 6th for a screening of the holiday classic, followed by a live appearance from Culkin.

During the event, he shared behind-the-scenes stories from the set, memories from his time as the world’s biggest child star, and his take on why Home Alone is still one of the most beloved Christmas movies ever made.

The night also featured VIP experiences, including a post-show Q&A and early access to autographed merchandise, a dream for anyone who grew up yelling “KEVINNNN!” at their TV every December. Afterward, he enjoyed a meal at one of the area's most popular restaurants.

It looks like the all-grown-up Kevin McCallister has traded in his classic mac-and-cheese dinner for something a little more refined. The kid who once dined alone on boxed pasta now has taste buds that have evolved to enjoy fine Italian cuisine while at Ristorante Lucano.

No microwave, no booby traps, and definitely no Wet Bandits in sight!

