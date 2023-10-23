It’s Illegal In NY State To Hang Stuff On Rearview Mirror?!

There are many laws that are on the books in New York State that involve operating a motor vehicle. The law about hanging things from your rearview mirror seems odd but you could get a ticket if you violate it.

Is It Illegal in NY State To Hang Stuff From Your Rearview Mirror?

Yes, you can actually get a ticket if you hang objects from your rearview mirror. The law states that it could obstruct your view and distract you from the road. Plus if the objects become too heavy, there is a chance they could pull the mirror off of the windshield.

According to NYtrafficlawyer.com, if the objects are too heavy and it cause your mirror to break off, this could scare the driver and cause an accident. Not to mention the amount of items on your mirror could get you in a lot of trouble.

Under New York’s Vehicle and Traffic Law, Section 375:

It shall be unlawful for any person to operate a motor vehicle with any object placed or hung in or upon the vehicle, except required or permitted equipment of the vehicle, in such a matter as to obstruct or interfere with the view of the operator through the windshield, or to prevent him from having a clear and full view of the road and conditions of traffic behind such vehicle.

What If You Get A Ticket For This Violation?

If you get a ticket for hanging items from your rearview mirror and are found guilty, points can be assessed to your license and driving records. It could also carry hefty fines. Even air fresheners shouldn't be hung from your rearview mirror.

Here Are Some Items That You Shouldn't Hang From Your Rearview Mirror:

Masks

Air Fresheners

Tassels

Charms

Lanyards

Dream catchers

Fuzzy dice

Necklaces

Photos

Also, if you get pulled over for speeding, you may get an additional ticket for violating this law.