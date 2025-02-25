Is Albany New York One Of The Best Capital Cities To Live In?

Which are the best state capitals to live in? A new survey looked at affordability, economy, education, healthcare, and quality of life to rank the United States capitals. Where did Albany, New York land in this study?

If you’re wondering how Albany stacks up as a place to live, a new WalletHub survey ranked it 26th out of all 50 state capitals in the U.S. for 2025. The study looked at things like affordability, economy, education, healthcare, and quality of life to see which capitals offer the best overall living experience.

Albany scored pretty well in some areas but struggled in others.

In Education & Healthcare, Albany ranked 15th, meaning it has strong schools and good access to medical facilities. This makes it a great place for families and those looking for quality healthcare.

For Quality of Life, Albany placed 10th, thanks to its public parks, cultural attractions, and entertainment options. Whether you’re into museums, music, or outdoor activities, there’s plenty to enjoy.

However, Affordability was a weak spot, with Albany coming in at 42nd. This suggests the cost of living including housing, groceries, and everyday expenses is higher than in many other capitals.

Albany also ranked 40th in Economic Well-Being, meaning job opportunities and financial stability could be better. While the city offers good government and healthcare jobs, it may not be the best place for those looking for high-paying private sector opportunities.

How does Albany compare to other capitals?

The top five capitals in this year’s rankings were Austin, Madison, Raleigh, Boise, and Atlanta, all of which are known for strong job markets, affordability, and a great quality of life.

What does this mean for Albany?

Albany has a lot going for it like great schools, good healthcare, and plenty to do. However high costs and economic challenges keep it from ranking higher. Still, if you love history, culture, and a vibrant city feel, Albany remains a solid place to call home.