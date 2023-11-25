Unicorns of the ADKS

According to wildlife experts, moose are considered the unicorns of the Adirondacks, for they are "awe-inspiring and highly sought after, but rarely seen."

The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation estimates that there are anywhere from approximately 400-700 moose living in the Adirondacks. So it goes without saying that sightings are rare, but not impossible if you know where to look.

Have You Ever Spotted a Moose in New York?

I personally have never seen one in New York, but I'm always on the lookout. I'm just not outdoorsy enough to be so fortunate.

But some in New York have.

A few months ago, when a moose went for a swim across 4th Lake in Old Forge, NY, a man from Woodgate, NY was lucky enough to catch it on video - and the Moose Dip went viral.

Hunter Comes Face-to-Face with 3 Bull Moose

The most recent encounter that's going "ADK viral" happened last week in Onchiota, NY which is about 2 and a half hours northwest of Albany.

The man who snapped the "Menage a Moose" wanted to remain anonymous, and all we know is that he was hunting when he spotted them. The photo went viral after it was posted to Facebook by a local Cafe in the ADKS.

But check out what he saw below; 3 big, beautiful, ADK bull moose staring him down from what looked like about 50 - 75 yards away. I'd be equal parts excited / looking for a new pair of undies.

Upstate NY Moose, 3 Moose Gather in Upstate NY, Rare Moose Pic, Upstate NY Rare Wildlife photos, 518-news, 518news "Menage a Moose" 3 big, beautiful bull moose in an ADK forest Photo: Facebook loading...

