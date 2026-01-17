Hikers Discover Rare Ice Disk Deep in the Adirondacks

Ice, ice, baby… It’s everywhere in Upstate New York this winter. While most of us are just trying not to slip on our driveways or crack a windshield, Mother Nature is out here quietly showing off, and you can check out the video below.

On a recent hike in the High Peaks, a hiker stumbled upon a mesmerizing natural phenomenon known as an ice disk, sometimes called an ice circle or ice pan, spinning gently in a secluded stretch of the Adirondacks.

According to Adirondack Explorer, the discovery was made by Mark Rebeor along Phelps Brook while hiking toward Tabletop Mountain. Rebeor shared a video of the scene and described it as both striking and symbolic.

“I saw this along Phelps Brook on the way to Tabletop: an ice disk formed (in this pool.) I found it mesmerizing and beautiful. A circle is such a powerful symbol. I thought it was interesting that, unlike other mountain chains, the unique Adirondack Mountains form a circular dome. These mountains just keep giving!”

What Is an Ice Disk?

Ice disks are a rare natural phenomenon that occur in slow-moving water during prolonged cold spells. As water rotates in an eddy, thin sheets of ice slowly spin, carving themselves into near-perfect circles. The result is almost hypnotic, like nature hitting the repeat button.

While ice disks have been spotted in the Adirondacks before, they’re uncommon enough that most hikers will never see one in person.

It’s a reminder that even in the dead of winter, when ice feels like more of a nuisance than a novelty, the Adirondacks still have a way of surprising anyone lucky enough to stumble upon their magic.

Pretty Neat, Isn't It?

