Can You See Why this Iconic Country Store In The ADKS So Unusual?
Unsusual Country Store in the ADKS
Hoss's Country Corner, located in the heart of the Adirondacks, is a landmark country store that has it all. Located on Long Lake, Hoss's is one-stop-shopping for all of your ADK camp-life needs. They sell gifts, books, maps, sporting goods, fresh seafood, groceries, hunting and fishing licenses, live bait, clothes, souvenirs, snacks, and more, and have been doing so since 1972.
Once inside the store, it's easy to see why this place is so iconic. It has all the rustic Adirondack charm you'd expect from an Upstate New York landmark, but what makes Hoss's Country Corner in Long Lake so unusual?
Take a look at the picture below. Do you see it?
Wait, That's an Actual LIVING Tree?
It absolutely is! Plainly visible from outside of the store, you can also see it while inside as well. This type of building is known as "Great Camp architecture" which helps Adirondack structures to better co-exist with nature.
According to sources, this style of architecture was created by William West Durant, who "designed retreat camps for wealthy men with whom his father was trying to do business."
Durant wanted his buildings to blend in with nature, and I think it's safe to say he achieved that, and more!
Hoss’s is considered a landmark in the Adirondacks, and one that any outdoor enthusiast should visit if given the chance.
Latest Viral TikTok Trend Takes Funny Look at Life in the Adirondacks
Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany
Stunning Drone Pics Show Remains Of Frontier Town In The ADKS
Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany
30 Interesting Facts About the ADKs You Probably Didn't Know!
Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany