Bobby Flay’s Home Sells for $3.3M, See Inside the ‘Toga Dream House!

Bobby Flay Selling his Saratoga House

Celebrity TV chef and horse racing enthusiast Bobby Flay is certainly no stranger to Saratoga Springs, but the Food Network star turned heads a few years ago when he purchased a beautiful home that sits along the Saratoga Race Course.

Listed for $3.3M, see pics below!

Flay, who bought the home back in 2021 for $1.7 million dollars, paid handsomely to have this 1939 home updated and restored, and asked his interior designer "to create a warm home with the Deco era in mind," he told House Beautiful, according to People Magazine.

"I think she did an amazing job. I love spending time in this home," Flay said before it was put on the market for nearly double what he paid for it.

The home sells for 2 times what he paid!

According to the Albany Business Review, Flay's home was "one of the most expensive homes to sell in Saratoga Springs this year and the most expensive single-family home to sell on the city's east side in recent history."

Listed at Redfin.com, here are a few things about the house that make it so appealing:

One of the most coveted 5th Avenue homes overlooking the Oklahoma Training Track.

This home blends 1930s charm with modern amenities.

It features a high-end gourmet kitchen overlooking the track with a vaulted ceiling, an exposed brick & gas fireplace that is perfect for entertaining. Enjoy the stunning 'bourbon room' with a wet bar.

The outdoor living space is one-of-a-kind with an outdoor kitchen, expansive patio, and unmatched views.

The living room features a sunken sitting room & gas fireplace.

This home has 2 primary suites, one on the main floor and another on the second floor, both with full tile & marble baths.

See Inside Bobby Flay's $3.3M Home in Saratoga Springs, For Sale!

