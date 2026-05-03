When I think of nationwide drug ring, I'm picturing something like Breaking Bad. Hardened criminals doing whatever it takes to make a quick buck.

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These fictionalized versions of drug dealers give people an idea of what it's like, but sometimes these stories are much further under the radar...

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Capital Region Drug Ring

You wouldn't expect New York's Capital Region to be a drug trafficking hotspot, but here we are. Between March 2019 and July 2020, a massive, nationwide drug ring was running from San Diego to the Capital Region, transporting Methamphetamines.

A sheet of paper describing Methamphetamines Credit: Canva loading...

Around three Kilograms of pure, crystal methamphetamine was transported over this time, making its way to Upstate New York and the surrounding area. Almost immediately, law enforcement became aware of this, and began Operation Crystal Express in late 2019.

Busted!

Using a series of wiretaps and undercover operations, the FBI brought them down. Once the ring was discovered, Cyril Kobey and Israel Montano of San Diego, and Daniel Beckerman of Ballston Spa were arrested. The three pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of methamphetamine.

Beckerman faces his sentencing on June 11th, 2026, and will be sentenced with a mandatory minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison, a fine of up to $10,000,000, a term of supervised release between 5 years and life, and forfeiture of ill-gotten gains.

Kobey faces the same charges, while Montano pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 5 or more grams of methamphetamine.

The FBI is still investigating the case, and hopes to end drug routes like these for good in the Capital Region.

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