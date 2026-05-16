Iconic Adirondack Country Store Has a Living Tree Growing Through It
More Than Just a Unique ADK Attraction
Tucked away in the heart of the Adirondacks, there’s a country store in Long Lake that has become just as much a roadside attraction as it is a place to shop.
Hoss's Country Corner has been a staple of Adirondack camp life since 1972, serving locals, campers, hunters, anglers, and tourists looking for just about anything they might need in the North Country.
Is That Real?
Inside, you’ll find groceries, gifts, books, maps, souvenirs, sporting goods, fishing supplies, fresh seafood, live bait, clothing, snacks, hunting and fishing licenses, and plenty of classic Adirondack charm. But there’s one feature that makes Hoss’s unlike almost any other store in Upstate New York.
There’s an actual living tree built directly into the structure.
And no, it’s not fake.
The tree can be seen from both outside and inside the store, rising naturally through part of the building while blending perfectly into the rustic décor. It’s one of those things visitors usually have to stop and stare at for a second to fully believe.
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The unique design reflects a style known as “Great Camp architecture,” made famous throughout the Adirondacks in the late 1800s. The idea was simple: instead of forcing nature out, build around it and let the structure blend into the surrounding wilderness.
That philosophy is still alive at Hoss’s today, making it one of the Adirondacks’ most unforgettable country stores.
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